Clorox: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $259 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $2.03.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings to be $8.05 to $8.25 per share.

Clorox shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 2%. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLX