G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVID McHUGH and SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press Oct. 30, 2021 Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 9:51 a.m.
ROME (AP) — Italy's Premier Mario Draghi made a sharp call to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries as he opened a conference of the world's powerhouse economies, calling the gaping global COVID-19 vaccine gap “morally unacceptable."
Draghi, the host for the two-day Group of 20 summit in Rome, said Saturday that only 3% of people in the world's poorest countries are vaccinated, while 70% in rich countries have had at least one shot.
NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVID McHUGH and SYLVIE CORBET