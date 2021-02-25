Cleveland-Cliffs: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $122 million, or 32 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.35 billion.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

