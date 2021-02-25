Clear Channel Outdoor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $541.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $582.7 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

The company's shares closed at $2.08. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCO