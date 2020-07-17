Citizens Financial Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $225 million.

On a per-share basis, the Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.75 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG