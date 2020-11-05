Cinemark: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $147.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.45 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60 million.

Cinemark shares have decreased 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 77% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK