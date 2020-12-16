China Distance: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The online education company posted revenue of $65.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.4 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $209.6 million.

China Distance shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.68, an increase of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DL