Cheniere Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $197 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

Cheniere Energy shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

