Chemours: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $24 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Chemours shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18, a decrease of almost 7% in the last 12 months.

