Chegg, Tempur Sealy rise; Oracle, CoreCivic fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Oracle Corp., down $3.07 to $51.52.
The software maker's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts as customers postponed orders.
Chegg Inc., up $3.48 to $63.87.
The education technology company plans to buy back $500 million in stock and convertible notes.
Iron Mountain Inc., down 32 cents to $27.85.
The information management services company is offering $500 million in senior notes to repay debt.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., up $3.65 to $75.14.
The mattress and bedding products company said sales were strong in May and early June.
Perrigo Co., up 42 cents to $53.89.
The over-the-counter drug company is partnering with Kazmira to enter the cannabis-based product market.
CoreCivic Inc., down $2.09 to $10.43.
The private prisons operator suspended its dividend and said it's evaluating its corporate structure.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.76 to $19.20.
The cruise line operator will keep operations suspended through September.
United States Steel Corp., down $1.09 to $9.38.
The steel maker gave investors a disappointing second-quarter earnings forecast.