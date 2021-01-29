Charter: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $6.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $5.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.93 per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $12.62 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.22 billion, or $15.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $48.1 billion.

Charter shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

