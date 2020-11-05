https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/Cervecerias-Unidas-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15704675.php
Cervecerias Unidas: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $15.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.
The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $556.9 million in the period.
Cervecerias Unidas shares have fallen 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 40% in the last 12 months.
