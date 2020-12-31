Celsius Holdings, Tribune rise; Carnival, Marathon Oil fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:
Celsius Holdings Inc., up $5.89 to $50.31.
The energy drink company is being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Jan. 7.
e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $1.74 to $25.19.
The cosmetic and skin care products company is joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
Central Garden & Pet Co., up 74 cents to $38.61.
The maker of lawn, garden and pet supplies is buying Green Garden Products for $532 million.
Marathon Oil Corp., down 13 cents to $6.67.
The oil and gas company slipped as crude oil prices fell.
Carnival Corp., down 13 cents to $21.66.
Cruise line operators and other beaten down travel stocks fell as the virus surge continues and vaccine distribution begins slowly.
WPX Energy Inc., down 20 cents to $8.15.
Shareholders at the energy company approved their merger deal with Devon Energy.
Netflix Inc., up $16.14 to $540.73.
The streaming video service is finishing the year strongly as it benefits from people spending more time at home.
Tribune Publishing Co., up 91 cents to $13.70.
Alden Global Capital is interested in buying the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and New York Daily News.