Cellular Biomedicine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) on Monday reported a loss of $17 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $32,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32,000.

Cellular Biomedicine shares have increased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.29, a decrease of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBMG