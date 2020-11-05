Castlight: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $447,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The online health care software company posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

Castlight expects full-year revenue in the range of $140 million to $143 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 91 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.52.

