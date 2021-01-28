Cass: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $37.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.2 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $145 million.

Cass shares have climbed roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASS