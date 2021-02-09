Carrier Global: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) _ Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $884 million.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.98 billion, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.46 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.

Carrier Global shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR