Carnival, MGM Resorts rise; Ford, AT&T, Coca-Cola fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:
MGM Resorts International, up $1.41 to $9.11.
Travel and tourism shares climbed as Congress worked on a stimulus bill that would include billions of dollars to bail them out.
Tiffany & Co., down 56 cents to $125.44.
The luxury jeweler reported strong fourth-quarter profit.
Hibbett Sports, Inc., up 10 cents to $9.85.
The Alabama-based retailer's fourth-quarter sales beat Wall Street's expectations.
Carnival Corp., up $2.00 to $12.00.
Cruise line operators benefited from reports that Congress could approve a trillion-dollar financial relief package.
D.R. Horton, Inc., up $1.37 to $31.38.
The homebuilder rose after U.S. home sales jumped in February to their highest level in 13 years.
AT&T Inc., down $2.70 to $28.45.
The owner of CNN and HBO cancelled a $4 billion accelerated stock buyback program scheduled for the second quarter.
Altria Group Inc., down $2.82 to $34.28.
The Marlboro-maker's chief executive has contracted the COVID-19 disease.
Coca-Cola Co., down $3.53 to $38.30.
Coke abandoned its 2020 financial targets due to the impact of the spreading pandemic.