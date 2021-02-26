Cardiff Oncology: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $119,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.3 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $366,000.

Cardiff Oncology shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.75, climbing sixfold in the last 12 months.

