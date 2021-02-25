Cara: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $78.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.59.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $8.4 million, or 18 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $135.1 million.

Cara shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.26, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

