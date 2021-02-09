Capstone Turbine: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) _ Capstone Turbine Corp. (CPST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 30 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period.

Capstone Turbine shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.50, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPST