Capstar Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.2 million.

Capstar Financial shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.90, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

