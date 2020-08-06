Capricor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $49,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $50,000.

Capricor shares have increased sixfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.90, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

