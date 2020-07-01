Capri Holdings: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $551 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of $3.69. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $908.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $223 million, or $1.48 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $5.55 billion.

Capri Holdings shares have decreased 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 55% in the last 12 months.

