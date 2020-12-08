Cantel: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) _ Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Little Falls, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $297 million in the period.

Cantel shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMD