Camden National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) _ Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

The Camden, Maine-based bank said it had earnings of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.4 million.

Camden National shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAC