Calavo: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $15.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 73 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $270.4 million in the period.

Calavo shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $60.58, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW