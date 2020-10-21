CVB Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) _ CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $47.5 million.

The Ontario, California-based bank said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $116.5 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.3 million.

CVB Financial shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.84, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

