CTO Realty: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $79.7 million.

The Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $16.60 per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $16 million in the period.

CTO Realty shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

