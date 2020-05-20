CSW Industrials: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $98.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $45.9 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $385.9 million.

CSW Industrials shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI