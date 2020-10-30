CSW Industrials: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $104.9 million in the period.

CSW Industrials shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWI