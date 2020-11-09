https://www.lakecountystar.com/business/article/CIM-Commercial-Trust-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15714239.php
CIM Commercial Trust: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ CIM Commercial Trust Corp. (CMCT) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its third quarter.
The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.3 million in the period.
CIM Commercial Trust shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.25, a decrease of 36% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMCT
