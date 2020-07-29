CGI: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ CGI Group Inc. (GIB) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $188.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The information technology and business process services company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

CGI shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GIB