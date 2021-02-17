CF: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.2 million.

CF shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.06, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF