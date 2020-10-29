CBRE: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $184.1 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $5.65 billion in the period.

CBRE shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE