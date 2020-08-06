CAI International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ CAI International Inc. (CAI) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $626,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 78 cents per share.

The transportation finance and logistics company posted revenue of $75.7 million in the period.

CAI International shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.40, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

