CACI International: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $106.5 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.18 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.57 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings to be $14.47 to $15.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion.

CACI International shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $259.21, a decrease of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI