C-Daily Register
%F
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.09%
|%0.10%
|%0.10%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.11%
|%0.10%
|%0.11%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.11%
|%0.10%
|%0.12%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.14%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.14%
|%0.13%
|%0.14%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.16%
|%0.16%
|%0.16%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.10%
|%0.10%
|%0.13%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.13%
|%0.14%
|%0.17%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.20%
|%0.17%
|%0.23%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.32%
|%0.29%
|%0.35%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.68%
|%0.63%
|%0.63%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.38%
|%1.32%
|%1.30%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%0.13%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.21%
|%0.21%
|%0.21%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. May. 1%
|%0.99%
|%0.99%
|%0.99%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.39%
|%2.44%
|%2.44%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.02%
|%0.02%
|%0.02%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1704.05%
|%$1688.65%
|%$1703.70%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1704.05%
|%$1704.05%
|%$1709.10%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1705.00%
|%$1720.00%
|%$1707.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1704.05%
|%$1704.05%
|%$1709.10%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1891.50%
|%$1891.50%
|%$1897.10%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1697.00%
|%$1697.00%
|%$1682.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1840.40%
|%$1824.28%
|%$1831.80%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1709.90%
|%$1721.80%
|%$1706.90%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$15.267%
|%$15.267%
|%$14.898%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$19.084%
|%$19.084%
|%$18.623%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$14.980%
|%$14.980%
|%$14.930%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$15.100%
|%$15.050%
|%$14.950%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$18.540%
|%$18.060%
|%$17.820%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$15.740%
|%$15.562%
|%$14.722%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.4085%
|%$2.3855%
|%$2.3240%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6577%
|%$0.6545%
|%$0.6531%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$758.10%
|%$
|758.10%
|%$
|765.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$789.30%
|%$
|782.10%
|%$
|778.50%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$1815.80%
|%$1830.40%
|%$1831.00%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1619.50%
|%$1618.50%
|%$1583.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.9071%
|%0.8824%
|%$0.8613%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1661.25%
|%$1661.25%
|%1690.41%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1661.25%
|%$1661.25%
|%1684.13%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1793.96%
|%$1793.96%
|%1806.47%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.12%
|%0.12%
|%0.12%
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.19%
|%0.19%
|%0.20%
