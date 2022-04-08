Business Highlights: Goldman banker, Russia rate cut

___

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker convicted in plot to loot 1MDB fund

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Goldman Sachs banker has been convicted of bribery and other corruption charges accusing him of participating in a $4.5 billion scheme to loot the Malaysian state investment fund, 1MDB. A jury found Roger Ng guilty on all counts Friday at a U.S. trial where jurors had heard testimony about tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. The embezzlement bankrolled lavish spending on jewels, art, a superyacht and luxury real estate. Ng’s lawyers claimed he was being made a “fall guy” for a higher-ranking Goldman banker who pleaded guilty and testified for the government.

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception. FAO says the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the 17.1% rise in prices for grains, including wheat. Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn exports, respectively.

Russia cuts interest rate as ruble settles despite sanctions

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s central bank say it’s lowering a key interest rate and said more cuts could be on the way. The central bank decision Friday indicates it thinks strict capital controls and other severe measures are stabilizing Russia’s currency and financial system despite severe pressure from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The bank said it lowered its benchmark from 20% to 17%, effective Monday. It had raised the rate from 9.5% on Feb. 28, four days after the invasion, as a way to support the ruble’s plunging exchange rate. A currency collapse would worsen already high inflation for Russian shoppers by ballooning the cost of imported goods.

Chairman of Russian metals company calls for Bucha probe

LONDON (AP) — The board chairman of Russian metals company Rusal has called for an investigation into events in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Ukrainian officials say Russian troops killed civilians. Rusal Chairman Bernard Zonneveld didn’t address who was responsible or directly say anyone was killed in Bucha, where Ukrainian forces and journalists discovered scores of bodies on streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew. Zonneveld said the reports from Bucha “shocked us” and that “we support an objective and impartial investigation of this crime.” The statement stood out because Russian companies have generally remained silent about the war amid rigorous suppression of opposition by Russian authorities and state-controlled media narratives.

UK airport warns COVID-related delays could last months

LONDON (AP) — A major British airport is warning passengers to expect the delays plaguing travel to continue for months. The head of Manchester Airport in northwest England said Friday passengers could face waits of up to 90 minutes to get through security “over the next few months.” Travelers in Britain have suffered days of delays during the current Easter holiday break. British Airways and easyJet have canceled hundreds of flights because of coronavirus-related staff absences, and long lines have built up at airport check-in, security and baggage points. The U.K. aviation regulator has told the country’s air industry that the problems are “not just distressing for affected consumers but have the potential to impact confidence levels across the industry.”

Germany offers aid to businesses hit by war in Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has unveiled a package of loans and other financial assistance to companies hit hard by the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday the package was necessary because “there are companies and sectors that won’t survive this period if we don’t help them.” Separately, the government agreed late Thursday to provide states with 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to pay for housing, health care, schooling and other assistance for Ukrainian refugees. A leading Left Party lawmaker urged for greater efforts to seize the wealth of Russian oligarchs in Germany in order to help pay for the cost of the refugee influx.

Musk says Tesla will build vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company will build an electric vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi. He also told a crowd at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory that Tesla will start making three new vehicles next year. Musk didn’t give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” He said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pickup at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, it will start making a new Roadster and an electric semi. He made his remarks Thursday night at the “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas,” an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus factory.

Wall Street falls to first down week in four on rate worries

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed its first losing week in the last four with an up-and-down Friday, as investors brace for the Federal Reserve to tighten the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation. Big tech stocks like Microsoft and Apple once again led the market lower, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3% after wobbling much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while the weakness for tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq composite down 1.3%. Stocks have slumped as the Federal Reserve swings more aggressively toward fighting inflation by raising short-term interest rates and making other moves.

The S&P 500 fell 11.93 points, or 0.3%, to 4,488.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12. The Nasdaq dropped 186.30 points, or 1.3%, to 13,711. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 15.24 points, or 0.8%, to 1,994.56.