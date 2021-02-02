Brooks: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $249.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $242.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Brooks expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $267 million to $283 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Brooks shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $84.56, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKS