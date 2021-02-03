Brookfield Infrastructure: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $331 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 58 cents.

The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $394 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.89 billion.

Brookfield Infrastructure shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 1% in the last 12 months.

