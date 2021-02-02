Broadridge Financial: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $56.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have declined nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

