Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 5, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 9:38 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she thus will become Britain's new prime minister as the country faces an acute cost-of-living crisis.
The 47-year-old Truss, who is currently foreign secretary, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss received 81,326 votes, compared with Sunak’s 60,399.
