Bristow Group: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.97. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $309.9 million in the period.

Bristow Group shares have declined 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $26.18, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTOL