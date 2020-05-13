Brigham Minerals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.7 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The mineral and royalty interests company posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.8 million.

Brigham Minerals shares have dropped 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.33, a decrease of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNRL