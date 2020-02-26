Box: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Box Inc. (BOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The online storage provider posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Box expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $183 million to $184 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $73.6 million.

Box expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 44 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $771 million to $777 million.

Box shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.96, a fall of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOX