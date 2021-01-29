Booz Allen: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $144.4 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share.

Booz Allen shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

