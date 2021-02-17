Bonanza Creek: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.4 million.

Bonanza Creek shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.01, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCEI