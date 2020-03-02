Boingo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The provider of Wi-Fi hotspots in airports and other public places posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $10.3 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $263.8 million.

Boingo shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.90, a drop of 43% in the last 12 months.

