Bluebird: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $199.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.01.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.02 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $10.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $618.7 million, or $9.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $250.7 million.

Bluebird shares have declined 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.62, a drop of 66% in the last 12 months.

